Ghana: NPP Swears in U/E Regional Campaign Team

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), has inaugurated and sworn in a 17-member regional campaign team in the Upper East Region.

The team has been tasked with the responsibility of ensuring that the party wins more votes for the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled on December 7, this year.

Performing the ceremony on Tuesday in Bolgatanga, the regional capital, the NPP Deputy National Campaign Manager, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, stated that the region had witnessed more development under the current NPP government than the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dr Abdul-Hamid, who is also the Minister of Zongo Development and Inner City cited a lot of development projects executed by the NPP government, including the ongoing construction of the Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulmakoo highway, National Health Insurance Scheme, Free Maternal Health Policy, the Free Senior High School , the Regional Hospital, the Pwalugu Dam and the School Feeding.

He said in spite of the considerable level of developmental projects executed by the NPP in the region, the party's election performance in the region did not reflect the party's the huge investments there.

"Out of the 15 seats in the region, the people elected only three people as Members of Parliament in the last election and even that the NPP government under the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, appointed all the three into ministerial positions.

The NPP Deputy National Campaign Manager told the regional campaign team that the NDC has not gotten any single policy to boast off and urged the team to use policies being implemented by the NPP as part of their campaign messages.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Ms Paulina Abayage, who is also the party's parliamentary candidate for the Navrongo Central Constituency, reiterated that the NPP would use the overwhelming development projects executed by the government to convince Ghanaians to retain the party in power.