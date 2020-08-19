Ghana: GCB Improves Power 100 Banks Social Media Ranking

GCB has once again been listed by The Financial Brand, a US-based firm, as one of the Power 100 banks using social media for the first two quarters of 2020.

GCB for the second time since 2019 has been the only Ghanaian bank listed among the 18 banks and other financial institutions operating in Ghana, the bank said in a statement.

The Power 100, which is a list of retail banks and credit unions using major social media channels, is collated by the US-based institution that monitors roughly 2,500 banks and credit unions on Facebook and Twitter as well as Instagram and YouTube.

The listed banks included State Bank of India; TD Bank; Canada; GT Bank, Nigeria Chase; Citi; HSBC; Maybank; ICIC; Bank of the Philippine Islands; Nedbank; Bank of Montreal and Bank of Ireland.

According to The Financial Brand, the series of lists was based on a proprietary database encompassing hundreds of banks and credit unions in English-speaking countries around the world.

The ranking is based on banks and credit unions which provide retail consumer financial services and conduct the bulk of their marketing in English on social media with most of the contents posted.

Commenting on the feat, the Head of Corporate Affairs Department of GCB, Mr Emmanuel Kojo Kwarteng, said the bank in 2019 ended the year as the 97th Best Bank on Social Media, the 59th Best Bank on Facebook and 80th on Twitter globally.

This year's 91st ranking for the first and second quarters, he said, was "an improvement in our position from last year's as we have emerged the 40th Best Bank on Instagram, 61st on Facebook and 76th on Twitter globally.

"GCB will continue to stir the passion of its online audience with content that educates, entertains, inspires and connects while remaining the leader in all markets," Mr Kwarteng said.

The bank currently, he said, had a total following of over 600,000 and had shared over 400 products and non-product-related content across the bank's active channels, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube in the first half of 2020.

"The bank will continue to harness the use of social media and other digital marketing tools to create and heighten the awareness level for our digital offerings, mitigate crises and enhance the bank's reputation through sustainability drives," Mr Kwarteng said.

He said GCB was poised to work hard to remain among the best global banks and brands pushing retail solutions on social media.

"Being the leader in all markets and the most compliant bank in Africa, the 67-year-old bank remains focused in ensuring best practices are observed in our marketing activities, which include Digital Marketing," Mr Kwarteng said.