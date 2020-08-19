Ghana: Israel Reaffirms Bilateral Relations With Ghana

The Embassy of Israel in Accra has reaffirmed its commitment to enhance relations between the State of Israel and Ghana in the investment and development sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

This was made known by the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, Mrs Shani Cooper, during a working visit to the Western Region on Monday.

In a statement issued by the Embassy in Accra, Shani Cooper noted readiness to extend Israel's partnership and activities to the Western Region, following a meeting with the management team of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly.

She said in the statement that, "Israel is working to promote Israeli companies to come and invest in the region and also take up potential projects. Israel is happy to share knowledge in the sector of Agriculture, Tourism, Water and Waste Management especially through knowledge transfers and partnerships with our MASHAV trainings," she added.

Mrs Cooper also conveyed her condolence to the Metropolitan Assembly for the demise of the former Mayor, Anthony Kobina Kurentsir Sam.

During her stay in the Western Region, Mrs Cooper also paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Esikado, Nana Kobina Nketia V, where they discussed various developmental and investment opportunities within the region that are of interest to the capabilities of the State of Israel.

Mrs Cooper also met with the leadership and management of the Sekondi-Takoradi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, toured the port and met with some members of the Western Region Journalist Association.

Meanwhile, in his remarks the Metropolitan Coordinating Director of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Mr John Nana Owu, expressed gratitude for the Ambassador's visit and indicated that the region was ideal for all forms investments.

"The Western Region is the best place for all kinds of investments especially in sectors such as Agriculture, Tourism, Affordable Housing, Water, Sanitation and Waste Management and Recycling for Energy generation, he said".

"Sekondi-Takoradi is one of the most secured and peaceful cities to do business in Ghana, and strategically positioned for every form of investments as the Assembly is connected by land, sea, air and rail," he added.

Mr Owu then called on the Israeli Ambassador for increased partnership between the metropolis and other cities in Israel as well as investments in the free-zone enclave of the region.