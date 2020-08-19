Ghana: GBC Launches 2020 Election Coverage

The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) yesterday launched its 2020 Election Coverage in Accra.

"Election Coverage", is a specific programme designed by the Corporation to offer equal access to all political parties in the lead up to the general election".

Present at the launch were representatives of the Ghana Freedom Party, National Democratic Congress, New Patriotic Party, and the National Democratic Progress Party.

The others were Eagle Party, Convention People's Party, United Front Party, Great Consolidated Popular Party, Progressive People's Party and People's Action Party.

Speaking at the programme, the Director General of GBC, Professor Amin Alhassan, said that Corporation would ensure equity in selling air time to all political parties in this year's elections.

"GBC has a duty to treat all political parties qualified to contest equally by being objective, impartial and fair to all of them," he said, adding that, "the Corporation would give free air time to all political parties in September

The Chairman of the programme and Chairperson of the National Media Commission (NMC), Mr Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh asked political parties to support and cooperate with the GBC while urging Ghanaians "not to submit their interests to political parties."

"Political parties should offer the GBC unblemished support in the discharge of it duties," he said.

Mr Boadu-Ayeboafoh cautioned political parties to avoid defamatory languages by according each other respect when given the platform.

"Political Parties must treat themselves with respect by appreciating themselves and doing unto others as they would want to be done to them," Mr Boadu-Ayeboafoh stated.

Dr Sarah Dsane, a board member of the GBC stated that any issue that would arise from the coverage of political parties should be reported to the Committee while asking for an even playing field for the political parties.

"Maintain a cordial electioneering campaign and ensure an even playing field for all the political parties," she mentioned.

The Director of Television, GBC, Ebenezer Ampaabeng outlined the policies, objectives, and strategies of the election coverage, stating the categories of the airtime to be desired by the various political parties.

Mr Ampaabeng said these were in line with the provisions of the 1992 constitution and the NMC to provide fair opportunities to all parties to present their views to the people by ensuring equal access to their facilities.

The occasion was also used to outdoor a 10-member Political Broadcast Committee led by Dr Dsane and unveil the official logo with the theme, "Ghana Wins Election 2020" for the Corporation's Election Coverage.