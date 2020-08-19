Ghana: AfCFTA's Secretariat Opens in Ghana

19 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Chris Agabi

The permanent secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), has been inaugurated in Ghana.

Ghana was selected as the venue for the headquarters by African leaders during a Summit of African Union (AU) Heads of states in Niamey in July last year. Currently, 54 states have signed on to AfCFTA, out of which 28 have ratified.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group provided a $5 million grant to AU to establish the secretariat in Accra.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the AU Commission, at the inauguration said "The economic integration of Africa will lay strong foundations for an Africa beyond aid.

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo said, "Africa's new sense of urgency and aspiration of true self-reliance will be amply demonstrated by today's ceremony."

President Akufo-Addo appealed to member states that have not ratified to do so before the next AU summit in December, "to pave the way for the smooth commencement of trading from 1 January 2021."

The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the importance of the success of the AfCFTA, the Ghanaian president said.

Wamkele Mene, the Secretary-General of AfCFTA, said the agreement offered an opportunity for Africa to confront the significant trade and economic development challenges. "We have to take action now. We have to take action to dismantle the colonial economic model that we inherited."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.