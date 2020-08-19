Uganda: Burnt Irrigation Scheme Leaves Rice Farmers Stuck

19 August 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Alfred Tumushabe

More than 100 rice farmers in Matanda Parish, Kihiihi Sub-county in Kanungu District are stuck after fire destroyed Kameme Irrigation Scheme in Kameme Village.

The facility was burnt on July 26 at around 1.30pm, according to the local authorities.

President Museveni pledged to fund the establishment of an irrigation scheme in the area on June 28, 2017, while addressing Kanungu residents at Rusoroza Seed School in Kihiihi.

The President had visited the area following a prolonged drought that affected crops and triggered famine. State House officials would later set up the irrigation scheme drawing water from River Ntungwa.

"We had started to benefit from this irrigation scheme only to be saddened when it was gutted by fire last month," Mr Gideon Tabaruka, the chairperson of the rice farmers, said on Monday.

He added that with the irrigation scheme in place, a rice farmer can harvest about 25 bags of 100kgs each from an acre. This would improve food security and household income. Mr Tabaruka said rice farmers sell a kilogramme at Shs3,200.

"We appeal to the President to help us in repairing the damaged irrigation equipment so that it can serve its original intended purpose," he said.

Ms Eunice Tukamushaba, another rice farmer, said the destruction of the facility is a setback to the farmers.

"Commercial farming had begun taking root in this area and becoming a source of employment for very many people," Ms Tukamushaba said.

Mr Gad Byomuhangi, the district vice chairperson, said: "It is my humble appeal the facility is replaced."

Mr Shafique Ssekandi, the Resident District Commissioner, said investigations are ongoing and some people have been arrested over the incident.

"On July 26, I received information that the irrigation scheme equipment was gutted by fire destroying 32 sprinklers. We did investigations and I made a report which I submitted to the President's Office and State House. For now, I have not received feedback on whether it will be reconstructed. I am planning to go to Kampala to follow up the matter," Mr Ssekandi said.

He added that some district officials had rejected the scheme claiming those who established it did shoddy work. Daily Monitor was unable to verify this claim.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.