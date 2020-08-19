Uganda: Ucaa Launches E-Government Procurement System

19 August 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Eve Muganga

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has launched the Electronic Government Procurement system (EGP), aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability/value for money and effectiveness.

During the launch at the UCAA head offices in Entebbe on Monday, the acting Director General UCAA, Mr Fred Bamwesigye, said that embracing new technology innovations is well in line with the Authority's core values.

"This system is electronically driven, it's is an attempt to solve the inefficiencies of the manual system using electronic means so that processes in the entire procurement process are transparently done. The new system we are getting will help to integrate all the manual systems we have been having into one system that is easily interrogated at every one point," he said.

Mr Bamwesigye said the procurement process at the CAA has to be steadfast for safety of aviation systems.

Mr Godfrey Ssemugoma, the commissioner from Ministry of Finance and also a board member of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets (PPDA), said that the entire procurement system will be online.

"This system will significantly reduce the cost of doing business because the bidders will no longer have to travel to pick copies of documents and later submit them. They will be doing all this online thus saving transport money. We shall soon avail the user guide for people to learn before they even access the system," he said.

The Electronic Government Procurement system (EGP) is also set to be enrolled to NITA U, Ministry of ICT, NSSF and the Uganda Institute of Information and Communication Technology. Subsequently it will roll out to KCCA, UNRA, PPDA, Ministry of Finance and two local governments.

