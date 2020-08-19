Uganda: My Colleagues Will Lead Plan a As I Lead Plan B, Says Besigye

Four time presidential candidate and FDC stalwart Dr Kizza Besigye, has announced that he will not participate in the forthcoming elections.

While giving his keynote speech at the party's headquarters in Najjanankumbi on Wednesday, Dr Besigye said he has realised that an election will not liberate the country, and therefore he has decided to use other means.

"I have agreed with my colleagues that we get someone to lead plan A and they leave plan B for me. Never ever imagine that I can leave the struggle," he said without giving more details of his plan B.

According to Dr Besigye, he has participated in this country's elections four times, but they were never free and fair.

"This country will not be free by electoral commission officials announcing a new winner who is not Museveni, or himself coming to hand over power. Those waiting for that day should lose hope. It is our duty to make sure he leaves whether he wants or not," he added. Dr Besigye he is ready to support any candidate the party chooses.

The FDC party president Mr Patrick Amuriat will tussle it out with the party's National Chairman Waswa Biriggwa for the flag to run for the presidency come 2021.

Amuriat has officially picked the nomination forms from the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi today while Birigwa picked them yesterday.

After picking forms, Mr Amuriat said that they are going to do everything possible to guard the election come 2021 to ensure that no one tampers with it.