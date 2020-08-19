Tanzania: 4000 Multinationals Listed for 2020 Ngorongoro Marathon

19 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Arusha

THE Ngorongoro Marathon, which was forced into postponement due to coronavirus scare, will now be staged on September 19th, according to the event's organisers.

Organised by Meta Sports Promotion, the grand race, which was previously to be staged in April this year, had to be temporarily moved forward to the outbreak of Covid-19.

According to the event's director, Petro Meta, Ngorongoro Marathon, is expected to fetch over 2000 runners.

Already various firms and institutions have joined together to sponsor the event. They include Bonite Bottlers Limited as the main sponsor and the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA).

Meta said there have been some adjustments to the Ngorongoro Race, in that the usual ad-libitum fun mini race of 5 kilometres has been stretched to 10 kilometres.

Also, all participants will now have to undergo protective measures entailing Covid-19 safety.

Wilhelm Gidabuday, one of the event coordinators, said athletics had undergone serious challenges following the Coronavirus scare, but the fact that organisers are going ahead with arrangements, shows that Meta Sports is serious and committed to sports.

"Many runners are yearning for a chance to participate in international events, which means most athletes from around the world will want to participate in the Ngorongoro run," said Gidabuday.

The Chair of Arusha Athletics Association, Jackson Jorwa said for over four months now the country has been experiencing a vacuum of exciting athletics events and soon this is going to change.

The Ngorongoro Half-Marathon is an athletic event usually running in April and involves runners racing from Loduare entry gate in Ngorongoro, down to Karatu and Rhotia townships then climaxing at Mazingira Bora grounds.

More than 2000 athletes were earlier expected to race in the 2020 event which was to take place a week after the Easter. It had attracted participants from Tanzania, Kenya and other countries.

