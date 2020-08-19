Namibia: Covid-19 Business Closures and Cancellations

As the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on local business operations, head offices and branches of local institutions are forced to close down temporarily due to staff testing positive of Covid-19.

Sanlam Namibia temporarily closed its Windhoek client service department after two staff members tested positive. As a precautionary measure to reduce further exposure to staff and clients, the department was closed for two days from Monday until yesterday for comprehensive disinfection.

According to a Sanlam spokesperson, the organisation was still operational but only the walk-in client service office was closed.

The Ministry of Public Enterprises (MPE) also confirmed the immediate closure of its head office after one of its staff members tested positive for the virus on Friday 10 August 2020.

"The Public is, therefore, informed that our Ministry will be closed as from Monday, 17 August 2020 for 7 days and our staff will be working from home. The Ministry is expected to resume normal operations on 24 August 2020. All official communications can be done via email," read a statement from MPE spokesperson, Jonathan Swartz.

In addition, the Development Bank of Namibia yesterday confirmed the cancellation of the Credit Guarantee Scheme event, which was scheduled to take place at the Namibia Institute for Public Administration and Management (NIPAM) today (18 August 2020). The event has been cancelled due to the new Covid-19 regulations announced last week.

"The commencement of the Credit Guarantee Scheme will be announced through a press release in due course," said DBN spokesperson Di-Anna Grobler.

Meanwhile, the Roads Authority (RA) has confirmed a staff member at its head office in Windhoek tested positive for Covid-19 and, as a result, head office will be closed from 18 August 2020 until further notice to allow for a thorough disinfection of the premises.

NaTIS corporate clients will be assisted at the NaTIS Valley Centre in the Northern Industrial area during the above-mentioned period.

The Roads Authority also confirmed its Weighbridge at Brakwater in Windhoek will be closed from 17 August 2020 until further notice to disinfect the premises.