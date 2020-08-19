Zimbabwe: Six More Die of Covid-19

19 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Six new deaths were reported on Tuesday, all from Harare, taking the total to 141 out of 5 378 confirmed cases, following the report of seven new cases.

However, with Matabeland South now catching up with figures of recoveries, the total number of recoveries has reached 4 105, or 76,3 percent of all infections.

Deaths account for just 2,6 percent of total infections.

There are now only 1 132 active cases on the books of the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Harare still leads with 2 089 confirmed cases, or 38 percent of the total, and 77 deaths, 54 percent of the total, but with 1778 recoveries, or 43 percent of the total.

Bulawayo is in second place with 1214 total infections, 28 deaths and 933 recoveries.

Midlands has 487 cases, six deaths and 416 recoveries while Manicaland has 317 confirmed cases, but 15 deaths and 239 recoveries.

