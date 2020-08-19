Namibia: Northern SME Expo Launched At Ondangwa

A small and medium enterprises (SME) expo that is set to be held in December has been launched at Ondangwa.

The expo aims to provide a platform where entrepreneurs can come together to showcase their goods and services and also wants to introduce expositions as a marketing tool to SMEs in northern Namibian towns.

The expo will be held under the theme 'Innovation for Young Entrepreneurs and Youth Empowerment' and is scheduled to take place from 2 to 6 December at the Ondangwa Trade Fair grounds.

Nangula Nashandi, founder of the Northern SME Expo, during the launch at Ondangwa over the past weekend said the expo will go on as planned despite the Covid-19 pandemic and that health and safety protocols will be enforced at all times.

"We want to build clients for SMEs because we have realised that SMEs usually have a smaller budget and they sometimes do not have the means to advertise their products to a wider audience, and we thought to ourselves why not create a platform intended for small businesses only and help them to market their products," Nashandi said.

"All health and safety protocols will be observed and the traders will showcase their products one metre away from each other with stations sectioned off. The visitors will have to wash and sanitise their hands before entering the venue and we will make sure that everyone has their face masks on," she said.

The expo will be able to host about 50 indoor stalls and five outdoor entertainment tents due to limited space and Covid-19 regulations.

"We are well aware of Covid-19 and we are health conscious. We are making sure that we contact the ministry of health to make sure that we are not in any way the driving force of the Covid-19 pandemic. As the youth we cannot shy away from Covid-19 but we can rather adapt to the conditions while making sure we adhere to the regulations set in place," said Nashandi.