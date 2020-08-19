South Africa: MEC David Maynier Observes Crew Change of Deepsea Stavanger Oil and Gas Drill Rig

press release

Yesterday (18 August 2020), the provincial Minister for Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier, visited the Port of Cape Town to observe the crew change of the Deepsea Stavanger oil and gas drill rig. Temporarily anchored in Cape Town, the rig is expected to arrive at the Luiperd prospect off the coast of Mossel Bay on Friday, 21 August.

During his visit Minister Maynier met with representatives of Odjfell Drilling, owners of the Deepsea Stavangar, and AfriShore Shipping (PTY) LTD, who are managing the drilling campaign on behalf of Total.

While on board the Bourbon Calm, one of the support vessels, Minister Maynier welcomed the Deepsea Stavanger to Cape Town: "The arrival of the drill rig is an exciting development for the South African oil and gas industry and a symbol of the investment that will be shared by the local and regional economy in the Garden Route and the Western Cape.

"As a result of Covid-19 this project has faced many challenges and I am grateful to all those at the Mossel Bay Municipality and the Western Cape government who have worked hard to provide the assistance needed to make this investment possible."

The oil and gas exploration drilling campaign, which is expected to be between 180 - 300 days long, will see R1.5 billion invested in the South African economy, including a number of initiatives to create opportunities for employment and skills development in the local economy.

Forty-three on-shore positions have been filled by South Africans from Mossel Bay, including seven women who have been specifically appointed as part of a continued skills transfer programme.

On hearing that the Deepsea Stavanger had arrived in Cape Town. Mossel Bay Municipal Manager Adv Thys Giliomee, said: "Mossel Bay Municipality is looking forward to working closely with Total during the exploration off our coast and hopefully Total will be able to conduct much of its on-shore operations from Mossel Bay. Given the economic challenges during Covid-19, Mossel Bay welcomes initiatives that may stimulate our local and regional economy and that may result in job opportunities.

"Although it is currently an exploration process, Mossel Bay is confident that the preparatory work will be successful and that it will eventually contribute to the existing petrochemical industry in our area. We also look forward to welcoming the crew as tourists in our community and region, and hope that they will invite their families to visit Mossel Bay as soon as international travel becomes accessible again."