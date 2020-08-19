South Africa: Road Traffic Management Corporation On Suspected Drunken Driving Crash in Benoni

19 August 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) calls on Law Enforcement Authorities to step up their drunk driving operations every night and make it difficult for drunk drivers to use public roads.

This come as five people were killed and one injured when two vehicles collided in Benoni last night. Both drivers are suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol when one driver went into a curve at a speed not suitable for road conditions and collided head-on with another vehicle.

Research conducted by the RTMC in collaboration with the South African Medical Research Council and the University of South Africa shows that driver alcohol intoxication accounts for 27.1% of fatal crashes in the country. This is estimated to cost the economy R18.2 billion annually.

Source:http://www.rtmc.co.za/images/rtmc/docs/research_dev_rep/Driver%20intoxic...

Drunk driving operations should be prioritised during the night, weekends and throughout the year as evidence shows that 55% of fatal crashes happen at night, about three out of five happen over the weekends and 70% happen during non-vacation periods.

Research indicates that the risk for crashes involving other road users, such as pedestrians and other motorists, increases significantly when a driver is drunk. Pedestrians are three times likely to die in a crash where a driver was intoxicated.

Compared to speeding and other driver related factors, intoxicated driving has been found to pose a greater risk for light motor vehicle and public transport vehicles than vehicles transporting goods.

The RTMC in collaboration with the South African Police Service and Ekurhuleni Metro Police are investigating the cause of the Benoni crash.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.