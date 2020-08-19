Mozambique: Number of Coronavirus Cases Almost 3,000

Maputo — The number of infections in Mozambique by the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease has now reached almost 3,000, with the health authorities on Tuesday announcing 77 new cases.

A press release from the Ministry of Health announced that, since the start of the pandemic, 79,504 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 627 of them in the previous 24 hours.

Of the samples tested, 236 were from Maputo city, 129 from Sofala, 105 from Niassa, 96 from Maputo province, 33 from Cabo Delgado, 10 from Inhambane, seven from Manica, five from Zambezia, five from Tete and one from Gaza.

550 of the tests gave negative results, while 77 were positive for Covid-19. This brought the total number of cases diagnosed to 2,991. 69 of the new cases are Mozambicans and eight are foreigners (four from the Dominican Republic, two Malawians, a Zimbabwean and a Brazilian).

49 of the cases are men or boys, and 28 are women or girls. Seven are children under the age of 15, six are adolescents or youths in the 15-24 age bracket, 60 are adults aged between 25 and 64, and four are over 65 years old.

Most of the new cases - 49 - are from Maputo city, thus further confirming that the capital is now the main focus of coronavirus infection in the country. 32 of these cases were detected by tracing the contacts of people previously diagnosed as positive, and the rest through epidemiological surveillance in the health units.

22 cases are from Maputo province (14 in Moamba district, on the border with South Africa, four in Matola city, three in Namaacha, and one in Boane). There are three cases from Niassa (one in the provincial capital, Lichinga, and one each in the districts of Majune and Mandimba), and one case in the Cabo Delgado provincial capital of Pemba.

Finally, the release reports two cases from Sofala, one in Beira, and one in what the Ministry calls "Inchope district". But there is no such place as Inchope district - Inchope is an administrative post in Gondola district, which is just over the provincial boundary in Manica province.

In accordance with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all 77 new cases are now in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

Over the same 24 hour period, four Covid-19 patients who had been hospitalized (three in Maputo city and one in Beira) were discharged, Another patient was hospitalized in Maputo, bringing the number of patients under medical care in isolation wards to 13 - nine in Maputo city, three in Beira and one in Gaza,

The Ministry release also announced that a further 51 patients have made a full recovery from Covid-19 - 27 in Maputo city, 12 in Cabo Delgado, nine in Nampula, two in Inhambane and one in Maputo province. This brings the total number of recoveries to 1,247 (41.7 per cent of all the positive cases diagnosed).

As of Tuesday, the geographical breakdown of all 2,991 cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo City, 902; Maputo province, 540; Cabo Delgado, 537; Nampula, 482; Gaza, 153; Sofala, 112; Tete, 65; Manica, 57; Inhambane, 54; Zambezia, 52; Niassa, 37.

Thus the main Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are now: 2,991 confirmed cases, of whom 1,247 have made a complete recovery and 1,723 are active cases. 21 Covid-19 patients have died, 19 of the disease and two from other pathologies.

When only active cases are analysed, Maputo city and province account for slightly more than 60 per cent of them.