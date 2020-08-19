Mozambique: 289 'Ghost Workers' Found in Public Administration

19 August 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican government has removed the names of 289 people from the wage sheets of the public administration, on the grounds that they appear to be "ghost workers".

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, at the end of a meeting of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet), the government spokesperson, Deputy Justice Minister Filimao Suaze, said these were people who, in 2019, did not appear for the annual "proof of life" exercise, and, in the subsequent months, had shown no sign of existing.

Every year, every state employee, in the month of his or her birth, must visit a designated office to prove that they are still alive. Anyone who does not show up risks being erased from the wage sheets, and will receive no more payments.

Suaze said that deleting the names of the 289 had saved the Mozambican state 16.5 million meticais (about 232,000 US dollars, at current exchange rates). He said that, in connection with the apparently undue payment of wages, 150 disciplinary and criminal cases had been opened, which had so far led to the arrest of 26 people.

The irregularities, said Suaze, were discovered during the audit of the 2019 "proof of life" report.

"The proof of life system", he said, "allows us to identify all the individuals who are in an irregular situation, and the Attorney-General's Office is working to hold the people linked with these anomalies responsible for their acts".

Suaze also said that the Mozambican government has banned the movement of all hoofed livestock (cattle, sheep, pigs and goats), as well as their meat and sub-products, from Maputo province, following an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease last week in Magude district.

Suaze told the reporters there was no reason for any panic, since foot-and-mouth disease cannot be transmitted to human beings.

"The meat can be eaten", he said, "Let's all be careful about the information circulating, and try to inform ourselves better, so that we don't create more panic".

Suaze said that the outbreak puts about 1,500 animals at risk. It might also eventually endanger Mozambican agricultural exports (including sugar, cashew nuts and fruits), but Suaze did not regard that as very likely.

Such a ban, he said, "might occur in a situation where we are at a very advanced stage of foot-and-mouth disease, and we are not at that stage now".

