Nigeria: CNG, Southern Kaduna Leaders Agree to Work for Peace

19 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassanwuyo

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has gathered leaders from Southern Kaduna for a peace parley and formed committees with mandate to come up with an acceptable framework for peace.

The occasion was chaired by the Chairman, CNG Board of Trustees (BoT), Nastura Ashir Sheriff.

The committees set up were the economic and empowerment committee, political and social committee and the governance/ law enforcement committee.

CNG also resolved to establish a Non Governmental Organization (NGO) that will accommodate relevant stakeholders with objective mindset to essentially work for restoration of peace, encourage reconciliation and accelerate economic growth mechanisms.

Spokesmen of the CNG, Suleiman Abdulazieez told journalists that the group was poised to work towards ensuring that lasting peace return to southern Kaduna.

He said "at the end of the follow up meeting with relevant stakeholders from southern Kaduna, the participants unanimously resolved to set up an NGO for southern Kaduna that will promote peace, reconciliation and empowerment.

" That in addition to the mandate of the various committees set up, suggest name for immediate registration with relevant bodies and for advocacy to commence immediately and liaise with clerics.

" The meeting identified bad politics, economic realities and government actions positive and negative as factors associated with the recurring crisis in the area".

He said that the Economic and empowerment committee which is to be chaired by Hon. Paul Wali and Shunom Adinga as Secretary is to look at the economic situations and it's effects and how to empower the people of the area.

The political and social committee which is to be chaired by Bala Adamu and Rahila Emmanuel as Secretary is to look at role of politics and politicians and suggest ways on how to promote peaceful cohesion among all.

The Governance committee is to be chaired by Rev. Bitrus Dangiwa and Solomon Jatua as Secretary is to identify what government has done well or not doing and should do. The committee is also expected to engage with international communities on way forward.

