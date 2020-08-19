Mozambique: Clandestine Bars Closed Down

Maputo — The Mozambican government's National Inspectorate of Economic Activities (INAE) has suspended 225 clandestine bars and establishments of nocturnal entertainment throughout the country that were failing to observe measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, or were violating their opening hours.

The suspensions resulted from inspections of 1,676 establishments in the period 10-14 August. Some of the establishments were completely illegal, since bars and market stalls were closed down as from 1 April. Others were bottle stores and restaurants in the major cities, which had transformed themselves into bars.

Speaking at a Tuesday press conference in Maputo, INAE spokesperson Tomas Timba said "the bars should have been closed, and the bottle stores should operate as shops that sell drinks to take away between 09.00 and 20.00. But what happens is that these stores go on working until deep into the night. So we closed 225 establishments."

Timba said INAE noted "with much concern and sadness" that alcohol is being sold and consumed "in an exaggerated and irresponsible manner in public places, particularly in the cities".

"We continue to note the existence of stalls selling alcohol which did not close voluntarily, and are operating clandestinely", he added. "There is no observance of social distancing, they're just drinking and having fun with complete irresponsibility".

"In these places, measures of protection against Covid-19 are not observed", he continued. "They don't disinfect the utensils, they don't use protective equipment, and this contributes to the massive spread of the pandemic. It's why the number of people infected continues to increase every day".

Timba added that, over the same period, 15 people were arrested for disobeying the state of emergency regulations.