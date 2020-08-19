Zambian Musician With Albinism Says Coronavirus Raises Risk of Attack

19 August 2020
Thomson Reuters Foundation (London)
By Emma Batha

Zambian hit singer John Chiti says coronavirus has left people with albinism living in fear

The coronavirus pandemic has left people with albinism in fear of attack and murder in parts of Africa where their body parts are used for lucky charms, a Zambian musician with the condition has said.

John Chiti, 35, said there had already been one murder in Zambia since the virus emerged and the grave of a person with albinism had been dug up and body parts stolen.

Another man was reportedly attacked in the capital Lusaka last week.

"Even as we're trying to survive this COVID-19 people with albinism have continued to be hunted," Chiti told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from Lusaka.

"This is so worrying. It's leaving us living in fear."

In West Africa, Chiti said people with albinism had also been blamed for COVID-19.

Albinism - a lack of pigmentation in the skin, hair and eyes - affects up to one in 15,000 people in sub-Saharan Africa, according to the United Nations.

Chiti, executive director of the Albinism Foundation of Zambia (AFZ), said people were also scared attacks would rise ahead of Zambia's general election next year.

There are about 25,000 people with albinism in Zambia, according to official data.

"Whenever there are elections we've always seen an increase in ritual attacks," Chiti said.

"Politicians who are consulting with witchdoctors are being told to look for certain body parts for them to win elections so ... we're becoming more and more worried for our lives."

Under the Same Sun, a charity for people with albinism, has recorded more than 200 killings and about 400 attacks in 30 countries since 2008, but says the violence is underreported.

Body parts can fetch high prices in an underground crossborder trade.

AFZ is holding regular meetings with police to discuss how to improve protection in the run up to the August 2021 vote.

Chiti also called for an end to impunity for those who attack people with albinism.

The R&B singer said prosecutions were rare even when suspects were caught.

"We want police to speed up the wheels of justice," he added.

The police and government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The musician, who counts First Lady Esther Lungu and former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda among his fans, has produced two songs about coronavirus to raise awareness of its impact on people with disabilities.

Many people with albinism have poor eyesight but social distancing rules make it hard for the blind to use guides, while information on the virus has not been translated into braille, he added.

Chiti also urged the government to do more to help those whose incomes had been hit by the pandemic, adding that many people with albinism were self-employed or did informal jobs.

 - Reporting by Emma Batha @emmabatha; Editing by Claire Cozens

Read the original article on Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Thomson Reuters Foundation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Thomson Reuters Foundation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.