South Africa: Six Thousand Masks Donated to Ekurhuleni's Informal Settlements

19 August 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Community Safety Oversight Committee Chairperson, Alderman David Berg, has donated 6 100 masks to the fight against COVID-19 in the City of Ekurhuleni.

Received by the Speaker of Council, Alderwoman Patricia Kumalo during a brief handover, the masks will provide an essential layer of protection to vulnerable communities.

Kumalo expressed gratitude on behalf of the Council for Berg's valuable contribution.

"Though the country has moved into a new level with eased restrictions, we are still operating in a National State of Disaster, the fight against this pandemic is far from over. Masks have become an indispensable component in our daily attire and these will assist many families and communities alike to be better prepared and safe," said Kumalo.

Berg, who consistently donates to schools and old age homes in his personal capacity, said the donation will make a difference in the identified communities.

"I would give even more if I could but I'd like to believe that every bit counts. I know that this donation will serve its purpose in making a difference," said Berg.

The donation of masks aims to assist ward 21, which has many informal settlements such as Makause.

The public participation office in the legislature, which works closely with communities through provincial ward based war room programmes, will distribute the masks.

The elderly, child headed households and those with chronic conditions are among the beneficiaries that will receive priority.

