South Africa: Police Arrest a 17-Year-Old Suspect Following Rape Incident of a 3-Year-Old

18 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested by the Police in Malamulele outside Giyani for allegedly raping a 3-year-old baby girl at Mashobye village, on 16 August 2020. The suspect is said to be the survivor's half-brother.

The child was allegedly playing with others at home when she disappeared for a while. The mother was looking for her around the yard, when she found her inside her brother's room. She immediately became suspicious when looking at the baby and started questioning the brother, fearing the worst might have happened to the child.

The Police were called and the child was taken to a local hospital for medical examinations and it was confirmed that the she was indeed raped. The suspect was then apprehended.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has strongly condemned this incident since the baby girl was raped by someone who was supposed to be protecting her.

The suspect will appear in the Malamulele Magistrate's Court today, Tuesday, 18 August 2020.

