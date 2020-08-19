Ethiopia Eyes At Eco-Friendly Dam Construction

The construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is undoubtedly a great success for all Ethiopians tantamount to their being triumphant over the Battle of Adwa. If truth be told, not only has Ethiopia benefited much out of the dam construction but all riparian countries, which lie on the Nile basin, do have ample opportunities to be rescued from flood catastrophe, electrification ration and other related developmental undertakings.

It is good to construct the dam. It is wonderful to emancipate the destitute from firewood-oriented life. It is even excellent to come up with an inviting tourist attraction site at the vicinity of the dam. There should be three things that need be cited in this regard. First of all, the lodges and attraction sites that are thought to be set up at the peripheries of the dam provide the dam with a mesmerizing and majestic look. Second, the dam will not be susceptible to silt domination and its durability can be quite prolonged. Third, the potential lakes created following the dam are going to be sustainable source of fishery. Fourth, the foreign currency gained from tourists can be pumped into the national social, economic and development endeavors.

Above all, this grand victory on the Abay River needs to be accompanied by a sustainable environmental protection delivery. Cognizant of the complex interactions between development and environment, the government has to take workable measures taking all human activities to come up with a conducive, dam-friendly, inviting and lucrative attraction sites.

Interactions among society, development and environment, and their implications for sustainable development need to be well eyed at. Sustainable use of land, water, energy and biological resources in development, agriculture and forestry activities on soil and aquatic ecosystems and biodiversity, and much more have come to the forefront.

Here, the role the private sector would play in fostering the development of the nation, creating suitable ecology and making the lives of the poor who are sipping the miserable life taste is an irreplaceable one.

The area around the Dam is really a potential tourist attraction site that can immensely attract huge foreign currency. This can be taken following two important aspects: One, it is an historical site which has been a dispute corridor in the history of Ethiopia and the dam constructed on the longest river passing through as well as it is a panoramic view to protect the ecological topography of many countries. Even the silt accumulated and has long been a threat for Sudan has been mitigated. Protecting the environment well is pretty equivalent with harnessing economic development, promoting sustained growth and inclusive growth.

Truly, at the vicinity and periphery of the dam, it is highly possible for Ethiopia to construct motels, hotels, sanctuaries, lodges and a number of recreational sites as Bishoftu and Hawassa towns do have. Once everything has taken its proper procedure and practical arrangement, it is quite easy for Ethiopia and Ethiopians to do all these within the shortest time possible. Hard work is expected to be applied to strengthen the capacity of developing countries to formulate and implement mutually supportive trade, environment and sustainable development objectives. Furthermore, integrating sustainable development and poverty reduction objectives in development strategies at all levels, including the need to address climate change implications inter alia by promoting climate-friendly trade and production strategies is a viable way of coming up with effective participation and deliberation on trade and environment.

In due course of dam construction, a healthy environment supplies the necessities of life, like water, food and air. It also provides resources for economic growth and the means to fight natural hazards. The well-being of Ethiopia and other developing countries is often linked to the state of the natural environment and the opportunities it offers.

However, a multitude of intertwined environmental issues including air and water pollution, climate change, soil erosion, over-exploitation of natural resources, biodiversity loss, deforestation, desertification and other related issues.

Surprisingly, the relationship between environmental sustainability and poverty reduction are made tougher following these environmental challenges. Hence, addressing these problems helps the nation improve and sustainably manage its natural environment and make the durability of the dam prolonged. Implementing this process involves assessing all of Ethiopia's development assistance activities for potential risks and opportunities to achieve environmental sustainability.

Mitigation measures also need to be integrated into strategies, policies and programs. The country has to capitalize on environmental opportunities to make a difference in all aspects particularly via creating environmental friendly situation.