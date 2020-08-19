Ethiopia: Simien Mountains - Home of Endemic Wildlife

Simien Mountains National Park was established in 1969. The park is one of numerous national parks in Ethiopia. The park is located in the northern (Simien) reaches of the Gondar Zone within the Amhara State. The park's territory covers the entire Simien Mountains that also include the Ras Dashan, the highest point in Ethiopia. Standing at a height of 4,550 meters, the Ras Dashan is also the 10 highest peaks in Africa.

Simien Mountains National Park was one of the first sites in Ethiopia to be added to the World Heritage Site list by UNESCO in 1978. However, the park has witnessed an unprecedented decline of some of its characteristic native species that in 1996, the park was added to the list of World Heritage Sites in Danger.

The park is of global significance for its biodiversity and endemism as it is a home to many species and habitats that exist nowhere else. Some of the endemic wildlife found in Simien Mountains National Park are as follows:

Abyssinia Wolf

Simien Mountains National Park is known as the home to a number of endemic species that include the Ethiopian wolf.

The Ethiopian wolf is native to the Ethiopian highlands and is very similar to the coyote in terms of build and size. However, the Ethiopian wolf is easily identifiable by its long and narrow skull and sticking red and white fur. Today, the Ethiopian wolf is the world's rarest canid and is Africa's most endangered carnivore. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has listed the Ethiopian wolf an endangered species based on its dwindling numbers. There are currently less than 400 Ethiopian wolves in the wild today.

The Walia Ibex

The Walia Ibex is a wild goat found nowhere else in the world other than Ethiopia. The Walia Ibex is regarded an endangered species and is considered sub-species of the Alpine ibex. Currently, there are less than 500 individuals living in the Simien Mountains. The Walia Ibex is also known as the Abyssinian ibex.

Gelada Baboon

The Gelada Baboon is by far one of the most famous occupants of the Simien Mountains National Park. Also known as the Bleeding- Heart baboon, because of its bright pink coloration on its chest, the Gelada Baboon is a species of what is called the Old World monkey and is found only in the Ethiopian highlands, but a majority of the gelada baboon population is to be seen in the park.

Old World monkeys is a group of primates that are native to Africa and Asia mainly inhabiting a range of environments that range from tropical rain forests, to open savanna, shrub lands and mountainous terrain

The Gelada Baboon is without a doubt the signature wild game of Ethiopia. It is unique to Ethiopia and cannot be found anywhere else on the African continent.

Within this mountain range live more than 50,000 Gelada baboons. Though they are known as baboons, the geladas are a species of monkey. The geladas are very social and live in large families and/or communities that sometimes number up to 100 individuals.

Like in most of the animal kingdom, the larger males guard over their females and young ones. The males have striking red chest-patches, from which they get the Bleeding Heart Baboon nickname. They also have long, shaggy manes.

Yellow-Fronted Parrot (Poicephalus flavifrons)

The yellow-fronted parrot (Poicephalus flavifrons) is a parrot endemic to the Ethiopian Highlands. It is a mostly green with a yellow head. Relatively little is known about this bird.