South Africa: Lockdown Gave the World a Glimpse of a Cleaner Planet - Now Efforts to Consolidate These Gains Must Be Redoubled

19 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ufrieda Ho

Covid-19 has been a rude wake-up call - another piercing alarm that climate change, environmental degradation and humans' tyranny of natural resources have not gone away. It means our 'what next' question has to come with better answers.

The final webinar in the five-part "Building Solidarity in a time of Covid-19" series focused on climate change and strategies to shore up awareness, accountability and action for climate justice during a pandemic.

The session on Friday 14 August was held against the backdrop of reports of environmental benefits at a time when large parts of the world went into lockdown earlier this year. In those first weeks, there were reports of a return of wildlife to concrete jungles and a drastic reduction of carbon emissions as air spaces closed down and cars stayed off the roads.

Rampant consumption culture also virtually came to a grinding halt. While these were likely short-term gains, they still offer insights and lessons into the possibility for change if better choices can be made beyond lockdown.

Michael Clements, head of Lawyers for Human Rights' (LHR) Environmental Rights Programme, spoke on the webinar. She pointed to multi-pronged approaches, combined with clearer strategies with an emphasis on grassroots...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.