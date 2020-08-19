South Africa: DA Writes to Speaker Thandi Modise to Free the Public Service Commission From ANC Hostage-Takers

19 August 2020
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Dr Leon Schreiber MP - DA Shadow Minister for Public Service and Administration

Kindly find attached an English soundbite by Dr Leon Schreiber MP.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) can today reveal that South Africa's premier anti-corruption watchdog, the Public Service Commission (PSC), is being held hostage by infighting in the African National Congress (ANC) over the deployment of corrupt cadres.

In addition to currently being embroiled in a corruption scandal engineered by ANC cadre Dovhani Mamphiswana, the PSC - which is supposed to oversee all aspects of ethical and good governance in the public service - has been operating with one hand tied behind its back for the past 16 months as different factions in the ANC battle to gain access to the feeding trough.

To execute on its mandate of ensuring ethical governance, the Constitution requires the PSC to have five national commissioners who are appointed by the President upon recommendation of the National Assembly.

However, one of these five positions has now been vacant for a staggering 16 months as the ANC squabbles over which cadre to appoint to capture one of our most sacred ethics institutions.

The ANC's initial plan was to appoint disgraced cadre and the disastrous former mayor of Msunduzi, Zanele Hlatshwayo, to the position, which comes with a salary of over R1.5 million per year. If the ANC had succeeded, Hlatshwayo - who allegedly spent millions of Rands in taxpayer funds on her pet projects while she was mayor, including an extravagant trip to attend Barack Obama's inauguration as president of the United States - would have been in a position to abuse the PSC to protect her fellow cadres from investigations.

Fortunately, the DA fought tooth and nail and eventually defeated the ANC's evil plan to appoint Hlatshwayo. After a relentless campaign from the DA to oppose Hlatshwayo's candidature, the ANC twice failed to get the required 201 votes in Parliament to recommend Hlatshwayo.

The ANC's cadre candidate was already twice rejected by the National Assembly because she is patently unfit for the position.

It is time to accept this democratic outcome and move on to a vote on recommending the second candidate listed for the position: former Deputy Public Protector, Kevin Malunga. Unlike Hlatshwayo, Malunga is an independent, fit and proper person for the post.

In order to free the PSC and our public service from their ANC hostage-takers, the DA has already written to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise requesting that Parliament schedule an urgent vote to recommend Kevin Malunga to fill the vacancy on the PSC.

We will not rest until President Cyril Ramaphosa fires Mamphiswana, and until the vacancy on the PSC is filled by an independent Commissioner who will not hesitate to go after the corrupt ANC cadres who are looting the state into oblivion.

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.