South Africa: A Matter of Survival - Govt Needs to Pay More Than Lip Service to Our Illustrious Music Industry

opinion

The music industry has taken a big hit during the Covid-19 lockdown, and while some of the chart-toppers have managed to survive through the pandemic, the talent, often behind the scenes - production staff, backup singers, crews - have been desperate to eke out a living.

"People don't talk, so let's talk" - Ray Phiri.

I rarely listened intently to lyrics prior to lockdown, but my "flatmate", who has over 30 years' experience in the music industry, reintroduced me to some South African classics - Abdullah Ibrahim's ode to Manenberg, Ma Makeba's A Luta Continua, and Bra Hugh's Stimela are just a few.

We have underestimated and never quite grasped the impact that the music and entertainment sector had on our history and, more particularly, towards the build-up to the 1994 democratic elections.

The notion of a "Rainbow Nation", despite its idealistic colourfulness, created a platform for political, economic and social reconciliation. Anthemic compositions related to unity, togetherness and the embracing of cultural and linguistic differences in a highly divided society, stirred South African's psyche to celebrate these newfound freedoms.

The Rainbow Nation term has deeper political roots that relate to cultural and social hegemony. Developed by the Italian Marxist,...