South Africa: A Matter of Survival - Govt Needs to Pay More Than Lip Service to Our Illustrious Music Industry

19 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Barry Mitchell

The music industry has taken a big hit during the Covid-19 lockdown, and while some of the chart-toppers have managed to survive through the pandemic, the talent, often behind the scenes - production staff, backup singers, crews - have been desperate to eke out a living.

"People don't talk, so let's talk" - Ray Phiri.

I rarely listened intently to lyrics prior to lockdown, but my "flatmate", who has over 30 years' experience in the music industry, reintroduced me to some South African classics - Abdullah Ibrahim's ode to Manenberg, Ma Makeba's A Luta Continua, and Bra Hugh's Stimela are just a few.

We have underestimated and never quite grasped the impact that the music and entertainment sector had on our history and, more particularly, towards the build-up to the 1994 democratic elections.

The notion of a "Rainbow Nation", despite its idealistic colourfulness, created a platform for political, economic and social reconciliation. Anthemic compositions related to unity, togetherness and the embracing of cultural and linguistic differences in a highly divided society, stirred South African's psyche to celebrate these newfound freedoms.

The Rainbow Nation term has deeper political roots that relate to cultural and social hegemony. Developed by the Italian Marxist,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.