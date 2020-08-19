South Africa: Battling Poverty and Hunger, Graaff-Reinet Community Stands Up Against Rape

19 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Amid growing poverty and hunger, the Santaville community from Graaff-Reinet has found a renewed purpose after three women were raped and another three robbed in a brazen crime on 7 August. The women, whose working hours have been reduced during lockdown, were walking home as they could no longer afford a taxi. Apart from helping the police to find and arrest the attackers, the community has organised protests to create more awareness of gender-based violence.

"We started our campaign with cookies and boerewors rolls because we quickly realised that for some of the community members that would be the only thing they would have to eat that day," Samantha Graham-Mare, a Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament, said.

"Even before the incident we planned to have something for Women's Day and we had started a petition."

She was one of the community leaders who helped to create awareness of gender-based violence in the Graaff-Reinet community after a horrific incident where three women were raped and another three were robbed and held at knifepoint.

"Our community has never seen a crime like this," said Rudolf Rossouw, a resident who led the search for the suspects.

"We are struggling here. The women had...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

