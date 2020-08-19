South Africa: Off-Grid Power Solution for Informal Traders

19 August 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Blade Nzimande, will on Thursday unveil the innovative BabyTurtle alternative energy project targeted at rural communities and informal traders, who are off the electricity grid.

The project, which will be launched virtually, is aimed at empowering informal traders and entrepreneurs across Africa, with a particular focus on enabling women and young people to generate an income.

SolarTurtle aims to make green energy more accessible with the introduction of the new BabyTurtle product range, which comes in three sizes - a SparkCase, SparkBike and SparkCart, all of which are available for hire or purchase.

All three sizes provide reliable solar energy and WiFi Internet connectivity. They are equipped with solar panels, batteries and inverters that can be used for a range of applications, including mobile offices, basic lighting, and charging stations for electronic devices.

All of the solar-powered hubs are supported by a software management platform.

The department said the project is developed by the award-winning green energy pioneer, SolarTurtle Pty (Ltd), which has developed a number of different solar-powered applications for South Africa and Lesotho.

"The Department of Science and Innovation, through the South African National Energy Development Institute, is a partner in the BabyTurtle project. Government supports such projects as part of the Solar Energy Research, Development and Innovation Technology Roadmap," the department said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.