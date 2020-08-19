Kenya: Be Warned! Chiefs Abetting FGM Told

Mothers, administrators key perpetrators of 'cut' done at night or by medical officers in Tharaka Nithi, says County official

Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner Beverly Opwora has said some administrators in the county are supporting Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) .

Addressing journalists in Maara Constituency on Monday, Ms Opwora said she has information about an assistant chief accused of abetting the practice.

"I have reports that Kanthanje assistant chief, Mr Stanley Mwangangi Nyaga is one of the supporters of FGM," said Ms Opwora.

She said the assistant chief was recently arrested for flouting Covid-19 containment measures, adding that it was unfortunate that local leaders meant to enforce the curfew rules were not delivering on their mandate.

She warned that such government officers will face the full force of the law.

DISCIPLINARY ACTION

"After the court is done with the assistant chief, he will also face some disciplinary action which may include suspension or interdiction from service," she said.

Speaking to Nation separately, Igambang'ombe County Commissioner Mr Fred Masinjira said he had received information that some chiefs and assistant chiefs were even attending the 'cut' ceremonies conducted at night.

He noted that such administrators were an impediment to the war against FGM being led by President Uhuru Kenyatta with a target to end the vice by 2022.

Last month, Mr Masinjira arrested mothers of eight school girls from Marembo and Kanthanje sub-locations in Tharaka Nithi County, who had been circumcised. The mothers have since been charged in court.

EMBU COUNTY

He said mothers are key perpetrators of the 'cut' that is now being done by professional medical officers after most traditional circumcisers stopped the illegal trade.

"I am investigating reports that most girls from this area are being circumcised by a nurse based in Ishiara Market in the neighbouring Embu County," said Mr Masinjira.

He said reports indicate that once the girls are circumcised, they are taken to their relatives where they stay before returning home.

Ms Veronica Nyaga of St. Peter's Life-Line, a community-based organisation operating in Igambang'ombe Sub-county, said cases of early pregnancies among school girls had risen during the pandemic.

"More than 10 schoolgirls in the area are pregnant and many others have been circumcised."