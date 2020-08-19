Kenya: Senate Team Bars Journalists From Covering Matiang'i Grilling

19 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ibrahim Oruko

The chair of the Senate security committee, Yusuf Haji, has ejected journalists from a sitting that is grilling Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai over the recent arrests of senators.

Mr Haji ordered Citizen TV reporter Sam Ogina out of the committee hall saying he didn't require his services. He then ordered the parliamentary security teams not to let journalists in.

"What are you doing here?" Mr Haji asked Mr Ogina when he found TV crews setting up.

"I don't remember calling you. Get out and we shall call you when we need you."

CS Matiangi and IG Mutyambai appeared before the committee on Wednesday morning to explain circumstances under which three senators were arrested by police on Monday, leading to adjournment of the House.

Senators Cleophas Malala (Kakamega), Christopher Lang'at (Bomet) and Steve Lelegwe (Samburu) were arrested after a police siege that lasted nearly 14 hours.

Among the issues CS Matiang'i was expected to explain this morning is who gave the order to arrest the trio.

