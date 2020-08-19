Ethiopia: Buhe Festival Beyond Religion

As the rainy season is nearing to end and the Ethiopian New Year is right around the corner; the faithful of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church celebrate the unique outdoor religious and cultural festival, Buhe on the 13th of the Ethiopian month Nehase (August 19th ).

Buhe, also known as the Festival of Debre Tabor or the Festival of Transfiguration, is one of the old age annual religious and cultural festivals. The event has been observed by the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahdo Church faithful to commemorate the wondrous event that came about at the Tabor Mountain and glorify Him.

The festival symbolizes the transfiguration of Jesus Christ on Mount Tabor, a place where He demonstrated His divinity revealing the glory of His Kingdom before the three Apostles -Peter, James; and John. And the event has special meaning and message for the devotees.

As the Holy Bible tells us, Jesus Christ accompanied by his three disciples went to a Mountain (The Mount of Transfiguration) to pray. While they were atop, Jesus transfigured himself before them. His face shone like the sun, his garments became glistening white- accompanied with thunderous voice from heaven in which God has said that Jesus is the Son God and that everyone should heed to him. At that moment, He revealed His divinity and glory.

According to a leaflet prepared by The Ethiopian Orthodox Church Sunday Schools Department years back, the surrounding of Mount Tabor was filled with bright light, shepherds who were tending their flocks stayed in the fields longer than normal thinking that the day had not yet ended. Parents who were worried about their children not returning home in time went out to the fields with loaves of bread (Mulul) and torches (Chibo) and found their children safe.

Based on this event, as the Feast of Transfiguration (Debre Tabor or Buhe) approaches, boys in Ethiopia crack a whip made of braided tree fibers and make a loud sound by whip-cracking to announce the festival is nearing.

On the eve of festival, the young boys making groups go from door to door in neighborhoods and perform "Buhe Belu" Song. The reason why boys perform the 'Hoya Hoye' song is to epitomize shepherds, who played at the foot of Mount Tabor, marking the Day of Jesus Transfiguration. In return, mothers give them the Mulmul they baked for the occasion.

The next day, on Nehase 13 (August 19), villagers gather in the evening to light a bonfire (Chibo). The symbolic meaning of lighting a bonfire in the evening of Buhe signifies the light of His glory that was seen on Mount Tabor. It is also to commemorate parents, who lit Chibo to go in search of their children.

Likewise, the whip cracking (Jeraf) activity that takes place when the holiday nears is connected with the thunderous sound that came through the cloud at Mount Tabor.

On the day of the feast, people who are closely know each other give Mulmul to the children in one another's family (by the number of children in that particular family household), this is a representation of the parents who took Mulmul to the fields to give to their children.

Buhe, apart from its religious significance and symbolism, has special cultural and societal values for Ethiopians. The "Hoya Hoye" song which is performed in groups and praise adults and elders is the most long awaited event by young boys. Many Ethiopian children, not only the followers of the religion; but also followers of other religions enjoy it. In some areas, even non-followers join in the Hoya-Hoye song owing to its distinctive rhymes, unique praise verses and melodies.

"Buhe is an unforgettable event for me; A week before the festival, we form groups to sing together and organize ourselves for the festival. We made wooden sticks and whips from bark of trees. We also choose a lead singer and create "a musical instrument" that looks like Tsinatsel from wires and corks to produce a unique sound and make the song more bouncing," said Dawit Tamiru, an accountant.

As to him, in his childhood, the festival was one of the most awaited festivals he did not want to miss it. "I was enjoying the day dearly. Whenever Buhe comes and see children singing 'Hoya Hoye', I will be taken back to my own childhood experiences and visualize the festivity in the eyes my mind - the choral group, the extent of our happiness, our heartfelt laugh, the arguments and quarrels arose among us for a minute or two as well as the fear-provoking barking of dogs in some houses," he said smiling broadly.

As Timkehet Teffera stated in a research paper entitled "Joyful Boys Singing Hoya Hoye: Biblical, Social, Cultural connotations and Symbolism of the Buhe Celebration in Ethiopia", the word Buhe is believed to originate from the term Buha, Hebrew or Boha (Amharic) meaning bald head, barren land or something exposed, a light and something bright.

According to her, Hoya Hoye comprises several song parts. Each part consists of distinct melodic-rhythmic course and lyrical messages. It is wholly arranged in call-response style. Thus, one of the boys serves as a lead singer and the rest of the group as accompanying chorus.

These days, the lyrical messages and the true notion of Hoya Hoye song is influenced by various issues such as the economic, social and cultural setups of the country. All concerned bodies including religious institutions and elders should play role and teach younger generation to preserve this religious and cultural heritage and transmit it to the next generation accordingly.