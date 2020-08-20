West Africa: ECOWAS Suspends Mali, Asks Member States to Close Borders

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) yesterday suspended Mali from the regio- nal body following the military coup that culminated in the ouster of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

President Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse were arrested by rebel soldiers after weeks of unrest in that country.

Keita yesterday announced his resignation and dissolved parliament, saying his decision to quit became necessary to avoid blood shed.

Miffed by the development, ECOWAS in a state- ment asked all its members to close land and air borders to Mali.

It said sanctions will be meted out against "all the putschists as well as their partners and collaborators".

However, Assimi Goita, a Colonel in the Malian Army, yesterday declared himself head of the "National Committee for the salvation of the People", a group created by rebels in that country.

Goita who is one of the five soldiers who announced the formation of the salvation committee announced his new position after a meeting with top civil servants.

Amid condemnation from the international community, the rebel soldiers, who overthrew Keita in a coup d'etat that drew, pledged yesterday to restore stability and oversee a transition to elections within a "reasonable" period.

Colonel-Major Ismael Wague, a spokesman for the coup plotters calling themselves the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, said they acted to prevent Mali from falling further into chaos.

Flanked by soldiers, Wague said, "The social and political tension has under- mined the proper functio- ning of the country for qui- te a while".

"Mali descends into chaos day by day [with] anarchy and insecurity because of the fault of the people in charge of its destiny. Real democracy doesn't go with complacency or weakness of the state authority, which must guarantee freedom and security of the people."

He noted that all international agreements will still be respected and international forces, including the UN missi- on in Mali and G5 Sahel, will remain in place "for the restoration of stability.

"The coup leaders also re- main committed to the Algiers process, a 2015 peace agreement between the Malian government and armed groups in the north of the country," Wague added.

But in condemning Tuesday's coup d'état in Mali, the Nigerian Government, the United Nations (UN) and the United States of America yesterday asked the mutinous soldiers to release detained po- liticians in that country and re- turn to their barracks.

Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, not in a tweet that the federal government demanded the immediate restoration of consti- tutional order in Mali.

Onyeama tweeted: "The Nigerian Government unequivo- cally condemns the coup d'état that took place in Mali yesterday and demands the immedi- ate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order. We welcome the urgent activation of the ECOWAS Standby force."

Also, rising from its emergency meeting yesterday, the United Nations Security Council ordered Malian mutineers to immediately release deta- ined officials, including the country's president, and "return to their barracks without delay."

The 15 members also "underlined the urgent need to re- store rule of law and to move towards the return to consti- tutional order," according to a Council statement.

In the wake of the military coup in Mali on Monday, the Authority of Heads of Sta- te and Government of the Economic Community of West Af- rican States will today hold an Extraordinary Summit on the socio-political situation in that country.

The summit would hold virtually through videocon- ference, according to a statement from the ECOWAS Commission, titled, 'Heads of State to hold Extraordinary Summit on the socio-political situation in Mali.'

It reads: "The Extraordinary Summit was convened following the military coup d'etat in the Republic of Mali.

"ECOWAS has strongly condemned the undemocratic change of government as is against the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

"The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government has been mediating in the socio-political crises and has held several mediation and peace missions to Mali."

Also, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned what he called a "mutiny" in Mali and called for the freedom of the West African country's detained leaders.

Pompeo said in a statement: "The United States strongly condemns the August 18 mutiny in Mali as we would condemn any forcible seizure of power.

The freedom and safety of detained government officials and their families must be ensured.

"The US calls on all political and military actors to work towards a restoration of constitu- tional government," engage in dialogue and "reject violence."

Also, former Speaker of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Parliament), Senator Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday condemned the military intervention in Mali.

Ekweremadu noted that Mali was strategic in the war against insurgency, adding that political instability in the West African nation portended dire consequences for West Africa and the Sahel regions.

A statement by Ekweremadu's media adviser, Uche Anichukwu, said the former deputy Senate president stated these while reacting to the political development in Mali on his Twitter handle, adding that the military inter- vention could also contaminate other democracies in the sub- region if not resisted by the international community.

"The military intervention in the political disagreements in Mali, which ultimately led to the arrest, detention, and forced resignation of President Ibrahim Keita, is most unfortunate and roundly condemnable", he tweeted.

Also, the Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC) under the leadership of High Chief Peter Ameh has condem- ned the recent military takeo- ver of democratic government in Mali.

It advised the Nigerian go- vernment to immediately suspend all diplomatic relationship with Mali until democratic rule is restored.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by IPAC's national legal adviser, Bar Chukwudi Ezeobika, the council called for the prosecution of the coup plotters.

The council noted: "No matter how interestingly coined, military coup should never be supported or encouraged by any responsible government, individual or group of individuals, most specifically in Africa due to the attendant ne- gative impact of such action on the civilian population.

"The current developments in Mali should indeed be of great concern to leaders of democratic systems of government across the world".