West Africa: Mali Coup - Ecowas, FG Demand Immediate Activation of Standby Force

19 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), as well as the Nigerian Government have called for the immediate activation of the ECOWAS Standby Force, following a coup d'état that took place in Mali on Tuesday.

The ECOWAS Commission, in a communique dated August 18 but issued Wednesday, said the seizure of power was likely to have a negative impact on peace and stability in Mali and in the subregion.

The regional body therefore condemned the overthrowing of President Ibrahim Boubacar Kéita's democratically elected government and denied any kind of legitimacy to the military, while also demanding the immediate reinstatement of the constitutional order.

ECOWAS has also decided to close all land and air borders, as well as to stop all economical, trade and financial flows and transactions between ECOWAS member states and Mali, while calling on all partners to do the same.

It stated: "Requests the immediate activation of the ECOWAS Standby Force. Demands the immediate implementation of sanctions against all putschists and their partners and collaborators. Decides to dispatch a high-level delegation to ensure immediate return to constitutional order."

Also, the federal government has condemned the coup d'état.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, who tweeted from his verified Twitter handle, demanded the immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order.

He said: "The Nigerian Government unequivocally condemns the coup d'état that took place in Mali yesterday and demands the immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order. We welcome the urgent activation of the ECOWAS Standby Force."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.