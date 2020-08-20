West Africa: Mali Coup - Ecowas, FG Demand Immediate Activation of Standby Force

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), as well as the Nigerian Government have called for the immediate activation of the ECOWAS Standby Force, following a coup d'état that took place in Mali on Tuesday.

The ECOWAS Commission, in a communique dated August 18 but issued Wednesday, said the seizure of power was likely to have a negative impact on peace and stability in Mali and in the subregion.

The regional body therefore condemned the overthrowing of President Ibrahim Boubacar Kéita's democratically elected government and denied any kind of legitimacy to the military, while also demanding the immediate reinstatement of the constitutional order.

ECOWAS has also decided to close all land and air borders, as well as to stop all economical, trade and financial flows and transactions between ECOWAS member states and Mali, while calling on all partners to do the same.

It stated: "Requests the immediate activation of the ECOWAS Standby Force. Demands the immediate implementation of sanctions against all putschists and their partners and collaborators. Decides to dispatch a high-level delegation to ensure immediate return to constitutional order."

Also, the federal government has condemned the coup d'état.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, who tweeted from his verified Twitter handle, demanded the immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order.

He said: "The Nigerian Government unequivocally condemns the coup d'état that took place in Mali yesterday and demands the immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order. We welcome the urgent activation of the ECOWAS Standby Force."