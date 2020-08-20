West Africa: Mali - Ekweremadu Flays Military Intervention, Backs Sanctions By Ecowas

19 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

A former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has condemned in strong terms Tuesday's military intervention in Mali.

Ekweremadu, in his reaction to the military coup in Mali on his twitter handle on Wednesday, noted that Mali is strategic in the war against insurgency, adding that political instability in the West African nation portended dire consequences for West Africa and the Sahel region.

The former Speaker of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Parliament) added that the military intervention could contaminate other democracies in the sub-region if not resisted by the international community.

Ekweremadu, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment, stated in his Twitter handle: "The military intervention in the political disagreements in Mali, which ultimately led to the arrest, detention, and forced resignation of President Ibrahim Keita, is most unfortunate and roundly condemnable.

"The unfolding culture of using military to settle political scores should worry all as this is Mali's second military coup in eight years, having passed through the same experience in 2012.

"Capture of power by undemocratic means is against the letters and spirit of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance as well as the provisions of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance. Our military must, therefore, come to terms with these and the fact that days of unconstitutional takeover of power in any part of the sub-region were long over.

"Besides, Africa's experience clearly shows that military coups are ill wind that blows no one any good. They come disguised as solutions, but end up as bigger problems, destroying the economy and engendering misgovernance, human rights abuse, and political instability."

The senator representing Enugu West Senatorial District said he is in support of sanctions and any other necessary steps by ECOWAS, African Union and the international community to tame military excesses and restore democratic rule in the West African nation.

"The ECOWAS decision to shut down land and air borders with Mali and its decision to demand sanctions against all the coup plotters and their partners are very much in order.

"I enjoin other members of the international community and all lovers of democracy and freedom to stand up to be counted in this affront to democracy, bearing in mind that the evolving culture of coups in Mali could contaminate other fledging democracies on the African continent, particularly the West African sub-region."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.