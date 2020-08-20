Rwanda: KFH Tightens Restrictions on Visits Amidst Surge in Covid-19 Cases

20 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

King Faisal Hospital (KFH) has imposed restrictions on visiting hospitalised patients, an enforcement aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19.

In a move that takes effect on Thursday, August 20, the Hospital, among others, announced that only two alternating caretakers who tested negative of Covid-19 are allowed to visit a hospitalised patient,"

"To help stop the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19), we are reminding the public that visits are prohibited until further notice," reads part of the announcement, which adds that; "Only two alternating caretakers with authorization and Covid-19 negative results are allowed to visit a hospitalized patient."

So far, the time the Covid-19 test results of the alternating caretakers will remain valid is not yet known.

The Hospital promised to clarify on this issue in due time.

When the valid period is known, it will help the caretakers to know when to take a second Covid-19 test.

Concerning who will pay the cost of these tests, a source from King Faisal Hospital told The New Times that; "The test will be free of charge. The Ministry of Health will take care of the cost."

Considering that a single Covid-19 test costs $50, not all caretakers would afford it.

The Hospital also noted that all admitted patients will undergo Covid-19 screening before being hospitalised.

"King Faisal Hospital informs the public that effective August 20, 2020, all patients to be admitted will be screened for symptoms of Covid-19 prior to hospitalization," reads the statement.

On the fact that there are incidents where a patient is admitted while in critical condition, the source said that: "Patient will be given all help to regain stability and then among the usual tests that will be taken to assess their condition, a Covid-19 test will be one of them."

