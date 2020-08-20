Kenya: Covid-19 Wipes Out Kajembe, His Wife and Now Daughter

19 August 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Mombasa — The family of former Changamwe MP, the late Ramadhan Kajembe, is mourning again, barely two weeks after burying the former legislator.

Langoni Kajembe passed on at the Pandya Hospital in Mombasa on Wednesday night, weeks after her father and mother's demise.

While Kajembe died on August 7 of COVID-19, his second wife had succumbed to the virus two weeks earlier.

Kajembe did not attend his wife's burial because he was admitted to hospital, just like his daughter was unable to attend his burial and now she has succumbed.

Family sources told Capital FM News that Langoni had been hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit.

Death has visited the family of the late Ramadhan Kajembe Former Changamwe MP Ramadhan Kajembe's first daughter, Langoni Kajembe, has died.

Langoni, who was admitted at Pandya Hospital for several weeks, passed on barely two weeks since his father was burried.

The family has faced difficult times this year, with Kajembe having lost his first wife, Aziza, in March.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.