Kenya: Covid-19 Wipes Out Kajembe, His Wife and Now Daughter

Mombasa — The family of former Changamwe MP, the late Ramadhan Kajembe, is mourning again, barely two weeks after burying the former legislator.

Langoni Kajembe passed on at the Pandya Hospital in Mombasa on Wednesday night, weeks after her father and mother's demise.

While Kajembe died on August 7 of COVID-19, his second wife had succumbed to the virus two weeks earlier.

Kajembe did not attend his wife's burial because he was admitted to hospital, just like his daughter was unable to attend his burial and now she has succumbed.

Family sources told Capital FM News that Langoni had been hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit.

Death has visited the family of the late Ramadhan Kajembe Former Changamwe MP Ramadhan Kajembe's first daughter, Langoni Kajembe, has died.

Langoni, who was admitted at Pandya Hospital for several weeks, passed on barely two weeks since his father was burried.

The family has faced difficult times this year, with Kajembe having lost his first wife, Aziza, in March.