Sudan: Economic Committee Issues a Number of Decisions

19 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Higher Committee for Economic Emergencies chaired by the Prime Minister, the Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk, on Wednesday, issued a number of decisions, top of which formation of a mechanism to monitor the production, transport, selling and export of gold.

The Cabinet Affairs Minister, the Committee's Official Spokesman, Omar Manis said in press statements that the decisions included the amendment of the Central Bank's by adding the qualification of the source by depositing an amount of the gold to be determined by the Bank of Sudan to prove the seriousness of the source and to be kept with the Bank of Sudan for the benefit of the exporter.

He pointed out that the committee also decided the inclusion of the positive commodities' list of the gold circular concerning the use of revenues of gold exports and the reactivation of the legal arrangements relating to dealing with gold and minerals.

The minister added that the sub-committee was directed to investigate the return of the livestock and to make field visits to the production areas and the port of export to submit its final report at the next meeting.

"The committee affirmed the measures taken by the Committee assigned to combat gold smuggling via Khartoum airport" He indicated.

