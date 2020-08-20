Nigeria: Covid-19 - Prisons Reopen in 28 States, FCT, Admits 9,900 Inmates

The Nigerian Correctional Centre (NCoS) said it has commenced admission of inmates into custodial centres in 28 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Controller General of Corrections, Ja'afaru Ahmed, disclosed this while speaking at the headquarters of the Service on Wednesday during the presentation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other materials by Prisoners Rehabilitation Welfare Action (PRAWA) and Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA), to the Service.

He added that eight states were yet to comply with COVID-19 guidelines for reopening.

The Correctional Service boss also explained that, since the admission was restored, over 9,900 inmates have been taken to the various custodian centres in the country.

Ahmed said no single case of COVID 19 was recorded in any custodial centre across the nation up till date.

"We have been investing a lot in the health of the inmates, especially during this coronavirus pandemic.

"We have also been receiving donations from other organisations.

"I can assure you that no COVID-19 case at our custodial centres," he said.

Ja'afaru also said over 20,000 offenders were currently in non-custodial situation in the Federal Capital Territory as part of efforts to decongest the custodial centres and ensure good hygienic situation.

While disclosing that more offenders were serving their punishments from home across the country, Ja'afaru assured that the materials donated will go a long way to keep the virus away from custodial centres.

Materials donated are; 17 Computers, 17 mobile phones and 17 modem for virtual visitation, 50,000 pieces of face masks and 1000 face shields for protection of inmates and correctional officers, 47 spraying cans for disinfection of custodial centres as well as 31 pedal operated water tanks for hand washing.

Speaking about the donation, the Executive Director of PRAWA, Dr. Uju Agomoh, said the materials will be distributed across correctional centres in the FCT.

She expressed PRAWA's continuous commitment to the promotion of institutional reforms, creation of access to justice, rehabilitation and social development for offenders, ex-offenders, torture victims and youths at risk.