Nigeria: 16-Year-Old Covid-19 Patient Writes WAEC Exam in Kwara

19 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ismail Adebayo, Ilorin

A 16-year-old female COVID-19 patient is sitting her senior secondary school certificate examination at the Kwara State COVID-19/Infectious Disease Centre in Ilorin.

A statement by the spokesman, Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19, Rafiu Ajakaye, said the patient wrote her Agricultural Science paper on Wednesday under close supervision by an official of the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Team Leader/Manager, Case Management Team, Kwara COVID-19/Infectious Diseases Centre, Dr Kudirat Oladeji-Lambe, said the candidate was asymptomatic, stable, and fit to write the exams.

She said: "The patient is one of the final year Senior Secondary School students who have enrolled for the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination and she's right here writing her exam.

"She is asymptomatic, which means she does not show any symptoms, and she's stable".

She added that it was certified that the patient was mentally and physically fit to write her exams.

"She had a close contact with a close relative of her that tested positive.

"It was through contact tracing that she happened to be tested positive", she said.

The Nigerian government had allowed school to open for students in the exiting classes ahead of their exams despite the spread of coronavirus disease in the country.

The West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE), which commenced on August 17, 2020, will end on September 12, 2020.

