Tanzania: Minister Pledges More Support to Fish Factory

20 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Arusha

THE Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Luhaga Mpina has pledged more support to the Meat King Fish Distributor factory that secured 4.5bn/- loan from Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB).

He said here yesterday that the company performance was closely linked to promotion of the welfare of Tanzanian farmers, herders and fishermen.

"I am happy with the support this factory has received from TADB. Please continue supporting this factory, because when it performs well, we know new jobs for stakeholders in agriculture, livestock and fisheries are being created and old ones are being strengthened," he said during his tour of the factory.

Mr Mpina was accompanied by Acting TADB Loans Director, Mr Jeremiah Mhanda.

He said TADB has done a commendable job in helping farmers, fishermen and livestock keepers, calling for more support from the bank to stakeholders in the three sectors to improve the crop value chain in the three sectors.

The minister said Tanzania's envisaged industrial economy would largely be empty talk if the three sectors were not strengthened and productivity rose in all the three sectors.

Mr Mhanda said their bank will continue to work very closely with the factory, adding that the company was producing 400 different items with markets in Arusha and Dar es Salaam.

He said the company had received almost half of the pledged loan pledged by TADB, benefiting 850 herders.

He said the company suffered between March and June this year due to the corona pandemic, when the government ordered closure of hotels and other facilities in the hospitality industry.

He said the company was currently working hard to raise production in order to meet clients' demands following reopening of hotels and restaurants after successful victory over the pandemic.

