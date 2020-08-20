Tanzania: CCM Overachieved in Its Election Manifesto On Education

ON November 27, 2015, the Tanzanian government issued Circular 5 that was meant to implement the Education and Training Policy 2014, directing public bodies to ensure that secondary education is free for all children. This includes the removal of all forms of fees and contributions.

"Provision of free education means pupils or students will not pay any fee or other contributions that were being provided by parents or guardians before release of the new circular," reads the Circular in part.

However, whilst most fees are covered, including exam fees, some indirect costs will still remain, for example, for school and sports uniforms and learning materials such as exercise books and pens.

That did not come down from heaven, but it was a great idea by the ruling party - Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

In Chapter Four of its Election Manifesto (2015 - 2020), on Social Services Delivery (92), the party guaranteed that its government would oversee implementation of Education and Training Policy of 2014 by ensuring a system, structure and flexible arrangements are put in place to provide free education from preprimary and primary school.

That was meant to increase enrolment of the respective age groups from 45 per cent in 2015 to 100 per cent this year.

Under the 2015 Education and Training Policy, primary and secondary education was made compulsory to every child and free to all.

The party planned to improve the whole education system so that more pupils can attain high pass marks and proceed to secondary schools, colleges, tertiary institutions and universities.

The final aim is for the students to graduate and ultimately get employed or self-employ themselves.

The government, under President John Magufuli enforced the manifesto well, and went beyond the targets and expectation of many from within and outside the country. By February this year, the government had disbursed 1.01trn/- for that cause.

There is an increase in number of schools, from 16,899 in 2015 to 17,804 (primary schools) and from 4,708 in the same year to 5,330 (secondary ones) this year.

There was an extensive exertion in renovation of 73 old secondary schools' buildings out of 89 in that shape.

The country has attained momentous progress in universalizing primary education, closing the gender gap and meeting the learning needs of youth and adults through non-formal delivery modes.

The CCM Manifesto also pledged to increase the number of schools so as to accommodate more students at all levels.

It promised also to supply schools with equipment, desks and textbooks, among other needs. It put a special emphasis on science subjects at all levels.

With the CCM Manifesto and the said Circular, the government has gone beyond its constitutional obligation to provide free, quality primary and secondary education and brings Tanzania in line with the target of Sustainable Development Goal 4 that requires states to ensure that everyone "completes free, equitable and quality primary and secondary education".

In the same Chapter Four, the CCM Election Manifesto (51) (e) (ii) speaks of improvement of loans disbursement by introducing a desk for such service at every higher learning institution and was out to see more students get loans.

Counting the gains on that front, President Magufuli on June this year revealed that he had over the nearly five years' span helped more Tanzanians to pursue their studies, and injected more funds into the Higher Education Students Loans Board (HESLB).

"When I came to power, the government was providing 341bn/- for students' loans, but during the 2019/20 financial year, we dished out about 450bn/- for HESLB," he stated.

The Higher Education Students' Loans Board (HESLB) Executive Director, Mr Abdul-Razaq Badru says that the main focus is on both issuance and recovery of loans from higher education loan beneficiaries.

Over the years, since its establishment in July 2005, the Board has managed to issue loans to needy students, and the trend shows a steady growth.