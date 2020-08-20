Kenya/Comoros: Harambee Stars, Comoros Postponed Match Rescheduled for November

19 August 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The international football is set to resume in October, six months after it was halted over the COVID-19 pandemic with the postponed Harambee Stars matches getting new dates.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has set dates between November 9 and 17, 2020 as the new dates for Harambee Stars to take on Comoros home and away in the deferred AFCON 2021 Qualifiers ties that were scheduled to be played in March.

There will be an international window for friendly matches between October 5 and 13, 2020.

Match-days 5 and 6 against Egypt at home and Togo away, have been slated between March 22 and 30, 2021.

The 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, where Kenya has been pitted against Mali, Uganda, and Rwanda, will be played between May 2021 and November 2021.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.