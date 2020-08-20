Ethiopia: Rolling Back Misinformation Rampage On Ethiopia

Despite the unfathomable contributions they make to the promotion of global information flow, a plethora of satellite information technologies and the World Wide Web internet networks have deplorably become breeding grounds for misinformation that are sponsored by irresponsible individuals and clandestine organizations and possibly by some states engaged in information war.

Deliberate misinformation or disinformation in the form of slanderous lies, twisting of facts and fabricating make ups have become a tool for international and local political forces and groups that spread half-baked truths geared towards deliberate manipulation of genuine public opinion and social psychology. Social media networks have long started to wage a war of attrition against human kind and Ethiopia and Ethiopians are no exception.

Misinformation barrage on Ethiopia in particular begins with a deliberate haranguing on the essence and concepts of a country and a state or a political party or using the words synonymously. Misinformation can temporarily affect the state of affairs of any government across the world but its impact on the image of a country like Ethiopia and its people is far more permanent as it spreads groundless biases and groundless aversion.

Politicization and over politicization of media information in Ethiopia, mixing opinions with hard facts and exaggerations has provided a clueless outright misinformation and agitation that let to loss of human life lives and properties built over decades geared discrediting the reform programs of the country.

Although the scope of misinformation in Ethiopia skews on the government's handling of national issues, the effect is far more visible on the country and its peoples. On the other hand; the victims of misinformation are not only the government and Ethiopians here. In fact despite the ample opportunities they have in accessing information about their country, recent tragic events that have occurred in some districts of Oromia have indicated that Ethiopians and citizens of Ethiopian origin are deliberately being misinformed on the truth and the objective reality in the country.

Besides, the global media outlets, even the most reputed ones included, have never dared to accent the positive achievements in Ethiopia but are in most cases busy searching for sensational beats and breaking news from hoaxed sources about the possible gloom and doom in the country.

What are the sources or reasons for the proliferation of biases and building the wrong image on this country? Several reasons could be cited. Compared with the levels of media content developments even by East African standards, the media in this country is ill managed and with poor quality and coverage with no stance for proactivity and national standards. They are already outsmarted by social media and are forced to swim into agenda created by opponents of Ethiopia's development.

At this period in time in which everyone with a cellphone has become a self-styled quack journalist, mainstream media outlets have sometimes been carried away to quoting unverified and non-authoritative information pasted on social media.

Despite the establishment of a national media council, we have heard nothing about the outcomes and accomplishments of this council. The council apparently lacks any kind of peer review strategy and has failed to enforce any level of code of conduct to regulate the behavior and professionalism of public and private media companies.

Media companies in Ethiopia are powerful instruments for nation building but if they are infested with misinformation, their outputs could be devastating and could even threaten the survival of the country.

The Ethiopian Government is also tied down by information red tape in which lack of accurate, timely and quality information has continued to hamper proactivity in responding to urgent national issues that crop up at the grass root level.

What possible solutions can one think off?

The weekly briefings and conferences conducted at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and periodic briefings for members of the diplomatic community need to be strengthened along with updating information on the ministry's web pages.

The EPA for instance can prepare a weekly bi-lingual news digest and flyers as part of its press kit for the diplomatic mission and international organizations as well as for resident foreign media offices here in Addis Ababa and in the regional states.

The Ethiopian media companies rarely prepare well targeted documentary films in foreign languages including Arabic. I think we need to take up this task and distribute the outputs to major global media companies as a tool for promotion of tourism and image building.

Apart from talks about the unity of the peoples of Ethiopia in general, practical unity and networking among all the operational sectors in the country including media companies is of critical importance to fend off the negative effects and impacts of misinformation.

Misinformation about Ethiopia and the GERD project particularly broadcasted by the Egyptian media try to take into account the potential ideological differences between the political forces in the country and ethnic differences only to find out that GERD has now become a sin qua none for the unity and sovereignty of the country and its peoples.