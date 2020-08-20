Ethiopia: Ministry Underlines Saving Culture Significance

19 August 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tameru Regasa

The Ministry of Women, Children and Youth affairs stated that it has facilitated a credit of over 7.3 billion birr to enhance women economic empowerment over the past fiscal year (2019/2020).

According to the information obtained from its report, the ministry facilitated the credit with a view to enabling 1.3 million women to save 700 million birr and get a credit to run activities.

The report indicated that of the total number of women who were benefited out of the credit, some 240, 000 of them were those who were organized in micro and small enterprises.

As to the report, while the ministry provides a credit for women, it enhances their culture of saving and raises awareness of many via providing them with various trainings regarding saving and credit.

The source also reflected that apart providing credit, the ministry follows and evaluates the repaying condition of the women and because of effectively doing business resulted from effective support and follow up the repaying condition shows improvement from time to time.

Ministry Communication Director, Adinew Abera on his part said that the ministry has been operating through giving especial attention to the area and encouraging nongovernmental organizations working on this area in a bid to enhancing women economic empowerment especially in the rural parts of the country.

To this end, the ministry has facilitated conditions to help rural women participate in agriculture related and non-agricultural income generating activities. Getting women participated in non-agricultural related activities is helpful to create job opportunities for women who have no land, he said adding some 50,000 women were benefited out of these activities over the aforesaid time.

