Kenya: MoH Reports 18 Comorbid-Related Covid-19 Deaths, Single Home-Based Fatality

19 August 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The country's COVID-19 death toll rose to 506 on Wednesday after 19 more patients succumbed to the disease within a period of 24 hours.

The toll translates to a 1.6 per cent case fatality rate, an average recorded since late July.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangagi said most of the patients who succumbed had pre-existing health conditions with leading ailments being diabetes and hypertension.

"Unfortunately today we have lost 19 patients, one of these deaths happened at the household and 18 of our patients had cormobid states," she said.

At the same time, the Ministry also reported that 244 more patients had recovered from the disease, raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 17,612.

Of the newly discharged patients, 168 were placed under the home based care program while 76 were discharged from various health facilities.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.