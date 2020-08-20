South Africa: President of South Africa and AU Chairperson Cyril Ramaphosa On Unconstitutional Change of Government in Mali

press release

H.E. Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa has learnt with concern of developments in the Republic of Mali, which have led to the forced resignation of the President of Mali, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

President Ramaphosa, as Chair of the African Union, condemns the unconstitutional change of government in Mali.

President Ramaphosa demands that the Malian military release from detention the President, the Prime Minister, Ministers and other Government executives.

President Ramaphosa calls for an immediate return to civilian rule and for the military to return to their barracks.

H.E. President Ramaphosa urged the people of Mali, political parties and civil society, to observe the rule of law and engage in peaceful dialogue in order to resolve their challenges.

H.E. President Ramaphosa further urged African leaders and the entire international community to denounce and reject the military-led unconstitutional change of government and to assist the people of Mali to return to civilian and democratic rule.