Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz and Zari Reunion Rumours Persist

Diamond Platnumz and Zari 'the Boss Lady' were once upon a time probably the most powerful celebrity couple in East Africa but that was just until when that black rose was posted on Valentine's Day in 2018. Their world went crumbling with accusations of infidelity from both sides.

However, after two years of turmoil it seems Diamond Platnumz and Zari are continuously improving their relationship on a daily basis at least going by their social media interactions.

Two days ago, Diamond commented on Zari's Instagram post fueling rumours that the two are on a path towards a reunion.

Zari shared a video dancing to Diamond's 'Baba Lao' track. In the video, Zari showed off her brother pimped up Mercedes G-wagon with a custom plate reading 'Baba Lao'. Curious fans immediately started inquiring why her brother had used the name.

She then shared a cheeky caption telling her brother how they will give Diamond the ride when he visits.

Moments later, Diamond was on the comment section appreciating her dancing skills writing: "Mama Tee at her best element, kiboko yao," and Zari and responded, "say it again."

The comments come just a day after two of Diamond's baby mamas publicly supported each other and bragged about their new-found friendship.

Hamisa Mobetto and Tanasha Donna proved the world wrong after they chose to work together in Tanasha's new hit 'Liar' featuring Masauti, where Mobetto styled their outfits, leaving tongues wagging.

