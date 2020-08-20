Namibia: 'The Search' Looking for Vocal Talent

'The Search', a reality TV show aimed at creating exposure to new talent was officially launched in Windhoek yesterday.

Due to the restriction placed on public gatherings by president Hage Geingob, the event was held online. Talented male duo Tswazis performed at the launch.

Contestants have to submit a 30-second a capella landscape video with no background instrumental to 0816672781 and entries would be closing on 31 August at 12h00. The winner will take home N$100 000.

The initiative was birthed three years ago by a group of innovative young people. The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) and Conference Sound Audio Visuals (ConSoAV) have also come on board to make sure the event is a success.

Ndapewa Hazel Ambambi, the public relations officer of the event said the show is searching for the next Namibian sensational star across the country. It will focus on vocalists in any musical genre such as choirs, hip-hop, rap, RnB, dance hall and reggae.

Ambambi said the contest is open to anyone who wants to showcase their talent. "There is no age restriction and that's one of the unique things about our contest. This is a great platform where people can show off their vocal talent and get recognised. Participants would be getting exposure as well as skills development," Ambambi said.

Ambambi said through the contest, the organisers are bringing their part of contributing to the sustainable growth of Namibian arts and the entertainment industry and finding raw talent.

Ambambi said the show will also help with the upliftment of local content, as more still needs to be done to inform, entertain and educate the nation with relatable content.

There are three judges who are well-known personalities in the industry such as rapper and actor Edo Lutete, better known as Dice, award-winning female singer Martha Namundjebo known as Lady May Africa and musician Daniel Nadunya. "The judges are from different fields. When we selected them we were looking for a variety of people in the industry with different personalities. We will also be having surprise guest judges in each phase, but they will be announced at a later stage," Ambambi said.

Ambambi said the contestants will be judged on various aspects such as raw talent, stage presence, performance energy, vocal texture, focus on organising a performance, song choice, presentation and the ability to work in a team.

The reality show will officially kick off in September. "After the closing date, everyone can look forward to 16 episodes of the three months reality show which will have three phases that consist of auditions, cutting, and the live show," she said.

Ambambi said the cutting phase promises to bring great entertainment where contestants will perform a backtrack in front of the judges and either get a yes or no to go through to the live show of competing for a spot as the overall winner. The show will be screened on NBC.