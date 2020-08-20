Nigeria: Actors Mike Afolarin, Moshod Fattah Go 'Head to Head' in Short Film Aargh

19 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown seem to have sparked a "two-man" film trend among many Nigerian actors.

While some have settled for simple short skits, Moshood Fattah (Fishbone, Man Enough) and AfricaMagic #UNBRETHREN star Mike Afolarin are set to take the trend to another level with their short movie AARGH!

The comedy short revolves around two discordant friends who frustrated by Nigeria's current political scene stumble on an idea that could change the country for the better.

Slated for a YouTube release on August 25, both actors who also serve as producers on the project hope that the film will encourage more young Nigerians to take more active roles in politics.

Written by Moshood Fattah, AARGH! is directed by KelvinMary Ndukwe (Omugwo, Night Food) & executive produced by popular film star Osas-Ighodaro.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.