Kenyatta on the Spot Over Failure to Appoint Registrar of Political Parties

19 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Mwere

President Uhuru Kenyatta is on the spot for delaying the appointment of a substantive registrar of political parties (RPP) after he failed to submit to the National Assembly a nominee for the position as required by the law.

This comes after Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairman Stephen Kirogo confirmed that the commission had forwarded the list to the President.

"We did everything as required by the law and submitted the names of the individuals to the appointing authority for action. The list also included how the interviewees performed," Mr Kirogo told the Nation by phone.

The interviews were held between June 29 and July 2.

The Political Parties Act requires the President to choose one nominee from a list of three for registrar's position and three others from a list of nine nominated for assistant registrar.

Vetting

The sixth schedule of the Act further provides that the President shall, within seven days of receipt of the names of the nominees, forward them to the National Assembly for vetting.

However, by the time the National Assembly was proceeding on recess last week, it had not been notified of the nominees, meaning that the president has violated the Act by ensuring that there is a substantive RPP.

According to the law, the National Assembly is required to within 14 days, consider the nominees and approve or reject them.

If the National Assembly approves the nominees, the Clerk of the National Assembly shall, within three days of the approval, forward the name of the approved persons to the President for gazettement.

